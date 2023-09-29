Swerve Strickland may be facing Adam Page at this Sunday’s AEW WrestleDream, but that doesn’t mean the Mogul Embassy leader has forgotten about his old tag partner, Keith Lee.

Swerve spoke about Lee during a recent interview with Battle & Eli on Battleground, where he told the show hosts that he is still looking to settle the score after the duo became rivals.

I’m still looking for Keith Lee, where has he been? I’ll settle any score, anywhere, it doesn’t matter to me. It’s almost like those fighters in a boxing fight. Make the fight. I’m not the booker. I’m not the guy controlling the money on this whole thing. Set the fight up, I’ll be there. I might lose the weigh-in, but I’ll be there for the fight.

Lee and Swerve, formerly known as ‘Swerve In Your Glory,’ are one-time AEW tag team champions. However, Lee was betrayed by Swerve during his heel turn and the two have yet to have a singles-matchup since. Check out his interview below.

