Montez Ford is ready to capture his first singles title in WWE.

The Street Profit took to Twitter to hype up this Saturday’s Elimination Chamber premium live event, where he will be competing against Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano, Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Austin Theory inside the Chamber structure, with Theory’s United States Championship on the line. He promises the WWE Universe that he will be “going ham” for his big opportunity.

T-MINUS SIX DAYS UNTIL I WILL BE THE NEXT UNITED STATES CHAMPION, CAUSE I’M GOING HAM IN THE CHAMBER. WE SHALL CELEBRATE IN THE FIELDS, & I AM TWEETING IN ALL CAPS SO YOU KNOW HOW SERIOUS I AM & CAUSE I WANT RETWEETS DUH.

Ford earned his spot in the Elimination Chamber by defeating Elias on this past Monday’s edition of RAW. His tag partner, Angelo Dawkins, also came close to entering the matchup but lost his qualifier to Damian Priest. Check out Ford’s tweet below.