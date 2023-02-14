AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX this Wednesday night.
WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,196 tickets and there are 1,257 left. Here is the updated card for the show:
Texas Tornado: Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rush and Preston Vance
Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods
Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker
Hangman Page vs. Kip Sabian
Brian Cage vs. Jungle Boy
Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed, and Billy Gunn vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt
MJF is contractually obligated to appear
Wardlow sit-down interview
Adam Cole sit-down interview