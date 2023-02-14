AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,196 tickets and there are 1,257 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Texas Tornado: Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rush and Preston Vance

Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods

Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker

Hangman Page vs. Kip Sabian

Brian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed, and Billy Gunn vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt

MJF is contractually obligated to appear

Wardlow sit-down interview

Adam Cole sit-down interview