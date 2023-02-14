Arn Anderson looked back on his participation during the Undertaker vs. Ric Flair match at WrestleMania X8 while speaking in a recent interview with WrestlingNewsCo. Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc):

His excitement about the initial pitch for the idea:

“I jumped all over it. When they said ‘Hey, how’d you like to get involved with the Taker-Flair match?’ there wasn’t any of the shuffling of the feet … ‘You’re damn right, yes. Point me to the entrance.’ People ask me what’s the highest point of your career and best match and all that. I wasn’t in the match, but I was involved in the finish of it. That’s it. It stands alone … It was such a perfectly executed screwjob.”

The flawless preparation and payoff for the surprise: