As noted, Punk’s return was a closely kept secret from virtually everyone in the company. On November 19, Punk and Triple H had a productive, hour-long conversation that mended fences between the two sides.

The word from Punk’s side of the conversation matches what Triple H said during the post-Survivor Series press conference, which was that the talks between the two sides did not start until after the rumors of a potential Punk return in Chicago died down.

WWE confirmed the official agreement for Punk’s return at Survivor Series didn’t technically happen until today. Sources close to Punk claim that as of Saturday morning, no actual contracts had been signed.

Apparently while the news never got out, Punk was telling friends close to him before the show about his return.

Just before Punk’s return, a special section was cleared out backstage at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, and despite this, Punk was still visible in plain sight before coming out in front of the crowd. Triple H reportedly took over producing the show at that point, and as noted, personally called for the WWE copyright graphic to be displayed before Punk came out and then also personally called for his theme music to be played.

It is also being said that Triple H, Michael Hayes and Bruce Prichard had to meet to discuss a change in the booking of the WarGames main event, although it wasn’t noted as to whether or not this was regarding the Punk surprise.

What is known is that the talent involved in the Men’s WarGames headline bout were pulled aside before the match and informed of the plans for Punk to come out after the bout wrapped up. At least one person was said to be legitimately upset with the news, and Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre looked visibly angry. Whether or not those were real reactions aren’t still clear, although sources are claiming they were very much so, for obvious reasons.

As seen in footage making the rounds after the show, Rollins had to be restrained by Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Cody Rhodes and several WWE officials as he was enraged after the bout while Punk’s music was still playing in the arena. Drew McIntyre, as noted, was seen visibly angry backstage before reportedly storming off in a huff.

WWE sources have reiterated that any perceived references to Punk’s return leading up to Survivor Series from the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura or others, such as the commentary team, were not done with prior knowledge of Punk’s return coming at the show tonight.

One top talent is claiming that while they understood the surprise aspect of the situation with Punk, they feel like Triple H could lose some trust among many people that he has spent considerable time to build it up with over the years.

We will continue to keep you posted as more information surfaces regarding the surprise WWE return of CM Punk.

