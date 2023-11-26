Not everyone was happy to see CM Punk back in WWE.

As noted, WWE went to great lengths to keep the return of “The Best in the World” a surprise from everyone in the company before he walked out at the end of WWE Survivor Series 2023 on Saturday night.

Video has surfaced after the show that captures Seth Rollins enraged, yelling “f*ck you” and flipping the double-birds in Punk’s direction from ringside, while being held back by WWE officials.

WWE broadcast team member Corey Graves, who called the show with Michael Cole, as well as Cody Rhodes, who competed in the main event with Rollins in the Men’s WarGames match, can be seen helping to constrain Rollins.

Check out the video that is making the rounds below. We will keep you posted as more details surfaces on this story.