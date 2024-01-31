Another big update on Kazuchika Okada.

According to PW Insider, The Raimaker is “likely destined” to end up in AEW as previous reports have stated. The belief is that due to his long-time friendship with the Young Bucks AEW makes the most sense. It is noted that Okada has been represented by Barry Bloom, who works with a ton of AEW talent, and helped negotiate Okada’s small stint with TNA. However, there are no talks for Okada to appear in TNA again.

As for WWE, Okada did have talks with The Fed but they were not of “any great length or depth.”

Okada’s NJPW contract officially expired today, but he will be remaining in NJPW through February as he wrestles his final matches, including a final singles-match against his longtime rival, Hiroshi Tanahashi.