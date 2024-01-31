Ricky Starks addresses some challenges that AEW faces.

The company star and current reigning tag champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Forbes. The Absolute One explains that it is difficult to properly build a roster when they only have a finite number of hours of television per week.

It’s always gonna be challenging because you only have so much TV time allotted and you have a growing number of people on the roster, so there’s gonna be challenges there. It’s really about who stands out and who steps up to the plate when given the chance.

Starks later talks about his own journey, and how there are plenty of times that there are things that are out of his control.

There are things that are out of my control that I don’t have an answer for…and that’s just how it is. You just have to deal with it. I can only control as much as I can control.

That being said, Starks does credit the AEW roster for putting in a team effort, where he says everyone follows the same goal.

It’s a team effort. We’re all working for the same goal, and if you don’t follow the same goal, maybe this isn’t the place for you.

