WWE returns to Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. this evening for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

In addition to the complete spoiler match and segment listing for tonight’s WWE RAW, featured below are some more backstage notes and spoilers for the show.

– Xia Li vs. Gigi Dolin is scheduled for the WWE Main Event tapings

– Luca Crusifino vs. Brutus Creed is scheduled for the WWE Main Event tapings

– Shawn Bennett is set to ref the IC Title match

– Danilo Anfibio is set to ref the Tag Team Title match

– Road Dogg was on commentary for Main Event

– CM Punk’s promo does have producers attached to it.

– The IC Title match is set for three segments

– The Tag Title match is set for two segments

– All other matches are set for two segments except the Baszler & Stark vs. Piper & Chelsea tag match

