MVP made an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan satin to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he discussed the creation of The Hurt Business (himself, Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin):

“Bobby (Lashley) had the idea for a management type stable and a Suge Knight type character. As a matter of fact, Bobby said a cross between The Rock’s character from Ballers and Suge Knight. Shelton (Benjamin) was like, ‘Man, that’s MVP all day. Nobody can do that better than him.’ Once they put me and Bobby together, the thought of adding Shelton was great. We were excited about adding Shelton, and it was cool that they were with us on that. Then when it came to adding a fourth member, I knew Cedric (Alexander) from around, but Shelton actually had a relationship with him from his time in Ring of Honor. We felt we needed a young gun and a high flier to round out the group. When we were given our options of who it could be, we felt Cedric would benefit the most and simultaneously help us round out what we wanted to do. It was really cool that we were allowed lots of input into who we wanted and how we wanted to do it.”

