Mark Coffey is your new WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion.

Today’s NXT UK episode was headlined by Coffey defeating Noam Dar to capture the title. He won the match 2-1.

This is Coffey’s first reign with the NXT UK Heritage Cup Title. Dar began his first reign back on the October 28, 2021 episode by defeating Tyler Bate. Dar held the title for 259 recognized days.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is footage from the match and today’s NXT UK show, along with post-match footage of the locker room celebrating with Coffey, and post-show footage of Mark celebrating with his brother Joe Coffey:

