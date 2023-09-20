AEW: Fight Forever is out now on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC. A new DLC pack is on its way.
AEW Games announced that the “HOOKHausen: Very Handsome, Very Evil” DLC pack will be available on September 28 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Nintendo Switch users will have to wait a bit longer.
The AEW Games Twitter account revealed the first glimpse of the in-game models for the tag team of Danhausen & HOOK.
Check out these sneak peek screenshots of the @730hook and @DanhausenAD models in #AEWFightForever!
The HOOKHausen: Very Handsome, Very Evil Pack is coming to AEW: Fight Forever on September 28th for Xbox, PlayStation and PC. Nintendo Switch to follow.
September 19, 2023