Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about how he would book a TNA one-night stand show in 2023.

“You know, if the fairgrounds arena, which they tore down to build the soccer stadium, was still open, that would be natural. I think you could go to the impact zone, but you couldn’t monetize it. Many people are unaware, but we did episodes three, four, five, six, seven, eight, maybe nine, and ten in the municipal auditorium, the scene of Ric Flair’s last match. You know, I just think the municipal auditorium in Nashville would probably be the best location you can monetize it the best, maybe market it the best. You know, the impact zone is near and dear to my heart. But it’s much harder and much lower. Gross, So I’ll go with the municipal auditorium.

Conrad on that. So just to me, and we’ve talked about it, I think there’s the TNA years, which are much different than the impact years. And then you get into the. We’ll call it the Corgan years and the anthem years and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. So, the TNA years. You just. You got to go with Kurt. Yeah, You got to go with AJ. I know Bobby Roode injury-wise, but Bobby, Bobby Roode, and Eric Young. Chris Harris and James Storm. Okay, so you said three matches. AJ Styles versus Christopher Daniels versus Samoa. Joe. That was the first exhibition, the main event, a pay-per-view. I think that’s there. I think you. Could probably do that. Something along the lines of. America’s Most Wanted. Motor City Machine guns. Versus the young bucks. I’m trying to think of another tag team that would. Maybe I’m just trying to think of an eight-man tag that would just. Elix Skipper. Okay, look. And I know I will miss somebody here because I love them. Road Dogg and Truth and Konan will be somewhere on the card because I’m just trying to think of that seven-year kind of deal. But I think you got to go, Christian. Kurt. Abyss. Myself. And this is going to get me to figure out a fifth guy. In a King of the Mountain match. Yes, Sting. Yeah.”