Zilla Fatu, son of the late Umaga, recently left Reality of Wrestling and has now shared the reason why.

He made his professional wrestling debut in July and won his first match with his father’s signature move.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently announced that Fatu was no longer with the promotion. In an interview with Apples & Grapes Media, the son of the former WWE star explained that he left because his vision for his future differed from Booker T’s ideas.

“It’s all love. It’s all respect. I still want to see Booker T and his school thrive. For me, it was just my vision was different. Me and Book, we already had a conversation and some things can’t work. My vision and his vision, what he had lined up, it just didn’t connect. We parted ways, respectfully, we’re still on good terms. It’s not like, ‘I don’t want to see you win no more.’ It’s all love. I have to go this way, he has to go this way. Everybody has to understand that everybody has different ways to the top. That’s all I can speak on that. I still want to see them win. Shoutout to Book, shoutout to Reality of Wrestling, if you’re in Houston, go tap in with them. I appreciate Book and everything his school did for me. I’m so grateful for the trainers and individuals that are over there. It was definitely a friendly and structured environment.”

(H/T to Fightful for the quotes)