Moose vs. Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Bully Ray is now official for Over Drive.

Impact has announced that Moose and Bully will do battle at Over Drive as Bully’s Impact return storyline continues. Bully returned at Bound For Glory and won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet to earn a future shot at Impact World Champion Josh Alexander. Bully has been on a mission to prove he can be trusted in the Impact locker room, and he recently accused Moose of being behind attacks on The Bullet Club.

This will be the first match-up between Bully and Moose.

Impact Over Drive is scheduled for Friday, November 18 from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. The event will air on Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Major Players (Matt Cardona, Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers) vs. Heath and Rhino (c)

Tournament Finals for the Vacant X-Division Title

Black Taurus or PJ Black vs. Trey Miguel or Mike Bailey

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka (c)

Bully Ray vs. Moose

