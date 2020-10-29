Dave Batista has been pushing hard to play the role of Marcus Fenix in a Gears of War movie, but unfortunately, that doesn’t appear to be happening. Luckily, he can just take over the video game world instead.

Gears of War 5 is getting a huge upgrade for the Xbox Series X on November 10th that will unlock new skins, better graphics, a higher FPS, and Dave Batista. Players will now have the option to replace the old skin of Marcus Fenix with Batista’s likeness. This isn’t just a simple skin swap, as “The Animal” has already re-recorded all of Fenix’s lines from the campaign mode. This is not considered canon and Batista isn’t replacing Fenix overall. Marvel Studio’s Drax has been campaigning on social media for years to get the part in the movie, so this is the next best thing.

Batista was already an available skin for the multiplayer modes.