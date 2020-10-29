During an episode of ARN, Arn Anderson spoke on Scott Hall’s legacy in wrestling. Here’s what he had to say:

God gave him a lot of gifts. He was a big, rugged guy with a good look and aptitude for this business – knowledge that he acquired and he had a good grasp on the business. He paid some dues early and he learned how to navigate the business end to his benefit, and I respect that. The guy figured out a way to get paid, and him and Kevin [Nash] had a lot of power with the nWo thing simply because it worked. It caught on and it was an idea never thought of before – ‘Wow, let’s turn Hulk Hogan heel and put him with those guys.’ It just flamed up. Scott has been through some rough waters like we all have in the business and he’s been able to get his head back above water and get back healthy, and I’m glad to see that. He’s been around a long time and I think he had pretty much a stellar career as far as you can go back and check the history books – one of the first things that’ll pop will be the nWo, and he was a huge part of that. He was a guy that could go out and really perform and tear it up with anybody you put him out there with. So, he is definitely a huge success story in this business.