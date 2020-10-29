During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Jay Lethal spoke on why he thinks the pandemic may have been a good thing for Ring of Honor. Here’s what he had to say:

Essentially, we got to hit the reset button if you like to think about it that way as well. We kind of wiped the slate clean and started fresh with these new matches. We started with the Pure Title, introducing those new belts, but with the reset button, with no introduction, this is all happening for the first time. I’m not really focused on the fact that this title was a thing before, but yeah, I really think this pandemic – as sucky as it is to say, it might have been a really good thing for us.