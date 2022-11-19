Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama has been announced for the Zero Hour Pre-show at AEW Full Gear.

The match was made after Akiyama and Konosuke Takeshita defeated Kingston and Ortiz on tonight’s go-home edition of AEW Rampage.

The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will air live tonight from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Be sure to join us for live coverage of Full Gear, beginning at 7pm ET for the Zero Hour Pre-show. The main pay-per-view card will then begin at 8pm ET.

Below is the updated announced card for Full Gear:

AEW World Title Match

MJF vs. Jon Moxley (c)

AEW Interim Women’s World Title Match

Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm (c)

AEW World Trios Titles Match

The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo) (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Nyla Rose vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Triple Threat for the AEW TNT Title

ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the ROH World Title

Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho (c)

Steel Cage Match

Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy

Saraya vs. Britt Baker

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

Zero Hour Pre-show: AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Semi-finals

Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks

Winner will face Ethan Page in the finals on Dynamite next week.

Zero Hour Pre-show

The Factory (QT Marshall, Cole Karter, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, Lee Johnson) vs. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, and a “very evil, very mysterious partner”

Zero Hour Pre-show

Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Full Gear.

