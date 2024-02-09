“The Virtuosa” will be in action on Saturday night.

Ahead of this week’s episode of AEW Collision, it has been announced that Deonna Purrazzo will be going one-on-one against Kiera Hogan on the weekly two-hour Saturday night prime time program.

Previously announced for the show on 2/10 at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, NV. is Orange Cassidy vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the AEW International Championship, Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Esfinge & Star Jr., as well as an appearance by Adam Copeland.

Make sure to join us here every Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage.