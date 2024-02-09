“The Virtuosa” will be in action on Saturday night.
Ahead of this week’s episode of AEW Collision, it has been announced that Deonna Purrazzo will be going one-on-one against Kiera Hogan on the weekly two-hour Saturday night prime time program.
Previously announced for the show on 2/10 at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, NV. is Orange Cassidy vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the AEW International Championship, Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Esfinge & Star Jr., as well as an appearance by Adam Copeland.
TOMORROW@TheDLCHenderson near Las Vegas#AEWCollision
8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT
Deonna Purrazzo vs Kiera Hogan
Ahead of her #AEWRevolution title match vs @AEW Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm,
#1 ranked @DeonnaPurrazzo collides vs Girl On Fire @HoganKnowsBest3 TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/EhhOUNvI1Z
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 9, 2024