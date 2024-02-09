“The Scottish Warrior” is at it again.

Drew McIntyre returned with his latest shoot-style rant on TikTok, as the former WWE Champion released a video on Friday afternoon to share his unfiltered thoughts on the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event from Thursday in Las Vegas, NV.

“Why don’t we talk about that press conference then,” he said. “Rock Roman Cody, was Seth there? I can’t remember. No, no, he was there. Before I get to Seth, and I will get to Seth, let’s talk about Cody. Well done! You finally found your balls and made the right call, good for you. It just took some McIntyre truth bombs and me beating your ass on Monday for playing games with everybody, but you go and finish that story, kid. Congratulations. Now, our World Heavyweight Champion. He came out on the stage, danced, said a whole bunch of nothing, and then stood by the side as the others talked down to him, talked down about the title, talked down about our locker room. The man’s not the leader you think he is. I would never let anyone, not Cody, not The Rock, and certainly not Roman talk about my title in that way. Have some pride, mate. Take the attention.”

McIntyre continued, “It’s clear now more than ever, Raw needs a change. It’s clear Seth isn’t up to the job mentally, as well as physically, now. Pat McAfee even called Seth the bloody forgotten name and all of this at the start of the presser. Come on, lad. People have forgotten his name because he’s allowed it. He’s played the clown and he’s been overshadowed. Enough is enough and it’s time for a change. Last night was a bunch of chosen ones when the original Chosen One was left at home. I hope you’re all seeing now that I’m the only person in this place who has been telling you the truth the entire time. The only one who has actually stuck by my convictions. There’s a lot of moving parts going on right now, a lot of possible roads, but they all lead to the same destination. At WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre: World Heavyweight Champion.”

