Becky Lynch had some strong words for Rhea Ripley at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. on Thursday night.

Following the first promotional event to kick off the road to WrestleMania Season, “The Man” took to social media to take a couple of additional shots at the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion known as “Mami.”

“After it’s all said and done no one will be calling you Mami,” Lynch wrote via X ahead of this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. “They’ll just be calling you #BeckysB*tch.”