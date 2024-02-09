Seth “Freakin'” Rollins has changed his tune regarding The Rock coming back to WWE to take some of the spotlight heading into WrestleMania XL.

While previously stating that he was fine with The Rock coming to “jump on the bandwagon” in recent interviews, his tune changed after the eventful scuffle that closed out Thursday’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event in Las Vegas, NV.

In an interview with Fox News after the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion said The Rock’s return “feels gross,” and noted Cody Rhodes said it best at the event on Thursday when he said, “It’s bullsh*t.”

“It’s just what happens when powerful people exert their power,” Rollins said. “They just think they do whatever they want and get away with it and that sucks. It just sucks. I don’t know any other way to put it. I guess it (resulted) in Cody getting what he wanted. We’ll figure out what’s next for the World Heavyweight title. But Cody said it best. It’s bulls—-. It feels pretty gross to me.”

Rollins continued, “Ten years or something like that. The last time he came around, I don’t like (CM) Punk but he did the same thing to Punk, kinda came in and took his main event and did it two years in a row with some very not-so-memorable matches with John Cena. But yeah, now coming back, on the board of directors, like I said man, it feels like gross. I don’t like it. I feel like we gotta do something about it. Just don’t know what that next step is going to be.”

Check out the complete interview at FoxNews.com.