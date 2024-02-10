A bench-warrant has been issued for the rest of Edward Annis, better known to pro wrestling fans as Teddy Hart.

Hart failed to appear in court on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

He was arrested on charges of possession of MDA (ectasy) and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription in July of 2023, both of which are third-degree felony charges in the state of Florida.

The court date listed was a mandatory one for “early resolution” and was set to 2/8 after being delayed several times in the past.

Additionally, the court has revoked Hart’s bond of $2,000.

Featured below is the police report from the incident.