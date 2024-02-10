All Elite Wrestling and the Best Friends Animal Society are teaming up.
On Friday, a press release was issued to announce that AEW is teaming with the Best Friends Animal Society to celebrate the 2024 Puppy Bowl, which will air on February 11.
Check out the announcement below.
AEW is teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society to celebrate Puppy Bowl!Now through February 14, Animal Planet and TBS are covering adoption fees at participating shelters. Learn how to adopt or support your local shelter by texting “PUPPY” to 707070 then tune in to Puppy Bowl XX on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 2PM ET / 11 AM PT on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max and discovery+.
Following Puppy Bowl XX, TBS’ new series hosted by comedian and actress Sarah Silverman, “Stupid Pet Tricks,” will premiere with a special multi-network sneak peek across TBS, Discovery, truTV and Animal Planet on Sunday, February 11 at 5PM ET/ 2PM PT. New episodes will debut on TBS every Monday at 9:00pm ET/PT beginning February 12.