The boss has a lot on his mind. Ahead of tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to social media to hype his announced appearance on the show.

As noted, WWE announced that Triple H will be appearing on tonight’s WWE on FOX blue brand show from Charlotte, N.C. to address everything that went down at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event on Thursday evening.

Triple H took to X on Friday evening and wrote, “A lot to discuss. See you tonight on SmackDown ….8/7c.”

Additionally, WWE has released footage of “The Game” arriving to the building this evening, and WWE United States Champion Logan Paul trying his best to stay out of his way while he does so.

Check out Triple H’s aforementioned post and the footage of Logan Paul and Triple H backstage at tonight’s SmackDown below.