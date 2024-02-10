– WWE released footage of Logan Paul arriving to tonight’s SmackDown in Charlotte, N.C. wearing a Vision Pro. As noted, Nick Aldis will announce on tonight’s show who will be next to challenge Logan Paul for the WWE United States Championship.
Only @LoganPaul would show up to #SmackDown rocking the Vision Pro pic.twitter.com/i7OyBgw0IB
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2024
– Jaleel “Urkel” White, Flava Flav and many others got their hands on the WWE Golden Championship at the NFL Honors event on Thursday night in Las Vegas, NV. WWE released a compilation video showing the two, along with other celebrities and athletes, posing with the custom title belt.
The #WWEGoldenTitle made its way to #NFLHonors last night in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/R7ZCbJYVVb
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2024
– Lash Legend of The Meta-Four and Trick Williams, both part of the current roster in WWE NXT, are featured in a new video shared via the official USA Network X feed on Friday as part of their “#DiscoverBlackHeritage” month-long campaign in honor of Black History Month.
For @lashlegendwwe and @_trickwilliams, generational bonds helped them discover who they are. #DiscoverBlackHeritage pic.twitter.com/f3GlLIfJEn
— USA Network (@USANetwork) February 9, 2024