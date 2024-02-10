– WWE released footage of Logan Paul arriving to tonight’s SmackDown in Charlotte, N.C. wearing a Vision Pro. As noted, Nick Aldis will announce on tonight’s show who will be next to challenge Logan Paul for the WWE United States Championship.

– Jaleel “Urkel” White, Flava Flav and many others got their hands on the WWE Golden Championship at the NFL Honors event on Thursday night in Las Vegas, NV. WWE released a compilation video showing the two, along with other celebrities and athletes, posing with the custom title belt.

– Lash Legend of The Meta-Four and Trick Williams, both part of the current roster in WWE NXT, are featured in a new video shared via the official USA Network X feed on Friday as part of their “#DiscoverBlackHeritage” month-long campaign in honor of Black History Month.