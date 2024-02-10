WWE SmackDown Results 2/9/24

Spectrum Center

Charlotte, North Carolina

Commentators: (Corey Graves & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Triple H, Nick Aldis, and Adam Pearce Segment

Triple H: I got to tell you, that sure feels like we’re on the road to WrestleMania. But before we get to that, welcome to SmackDown. Last night, it was an incredible kickoff event to get us on that road to the grandest stage of them all. But the fact is, somewhere along the way last night, we took a hard left turn, and now that road is on fire. But I can tell you this, it feels really good. But I came out here because I wanted to clear up one thing. I wanted to clear up a couple of things from last night, because I felt like coming out of Las Vegas, and we were flying over here, it felt like there was some confusion in the air. Maybe some people don’t know their role. So, I wanted to come out here, I don’t know, just set the record straight, because I felt there were people who went out there and tried to insert their authority when they really don’t have any. Because here’s the thing, I really don’t care where you sit. There’s one thing that’s abundantly clear, whether people like them or they don’t like them, the answers come from one place and one place only. And right now, you are looking at him. So, let me just say this, the main event of WrestleMania 40, the biggest WrestleMania of all-time, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship, in the main event against Cody Rhodes. Now, there’s some people back there, that decision will disappoint them, maybe they won’t like that decision. But here’s the thing, it doesn’t matter if you don’t like that decision. So, with that said, welcome to the road to WrestleMania.

Nick Aldis: Ladies and gentlemen, now that the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania has been decided, we are going to shift our attention to Seth Rollins, and the World Heavyweight Championship. After extensive discussions all week, we have collectively agreed that Seth Rollins challenger at WrestleMania will be determined in Perth, Australia, February 24th, in the Elimination Chamber. And we kick things off tonight with a series of matches to determine the participants in that match. And to reiterate the fact that WWE Management is a united front, I will take this opportunity to hand this over to my esteemed colleague, the General Manager of Raw, Mr. Adam Pearce.

Adam Pearce: Thank you, Nicholas. Ladies and gentlemen, if you could direct your attention to that tron, and the twelve superstars who will compete for an opportunity to step inside the Elimination Chamber in Perth. Randy Orton, Bronson Reed, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, AJ Styles, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, Ivar, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Dominik Mysterio, and LA Knight. Ladies and gentlemen, twelve superstars, six matches over three events. And it kicks off, right now with our first contest pitting AJ Styles against this man, Drew McIntyre.

First Match: Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles In The Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

