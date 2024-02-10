WWE returns on FOX tonight.
Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, Fightful Select has released the complete spoiler match segment listing for tonight’s show.
* Triple H Promo
* AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre (Elimination Chamber Qualifier)
* Pretty Deadly vignette
* Michin vs. Bianca Belair (Elimination Chamber Qualifier)
* Bayley promo
* Top contender match: DIY vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate
* Ashante Thee Adonis and Cedric Alexander vignette
* Nick Aldis, Logan Paul, Ricochet backstage segment
* Main Event: Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn (Elimination Chamber Qualifier)
Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.