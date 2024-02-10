WWE returns on FOX tonight.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, Fightful Select has released the complete spoiler match segment listing for tonight’s show.

* Triple H Promo

* AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre (Elimination Chamber Qualifier)

* Pretty Deadly vignette

* Michin vs. Bianca Belair (Elimination Chamber Qualifier)

* Bayley promo

* Top contender match: DIY vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate

* Ashante Thee Adonis and Cedric Alexander vignette

* Nick Aldis, Logan Paul, Ricochet backstage segment

* Main Event: Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn (Elimination Chamber Qualifier)

