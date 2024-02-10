In addition to the complete spoiler match and segment listing for WWE SmackDown in Miami, FL. tonight, some additional backstage notes and spoilers have surfaced.
* Cedric Alexander vs. Gable Steveson is planned as a pre-show dark match
* Ricochet vs. Gunther is planned as a post-show dark match
* Cody Rhodes vs. Jimmy Uso is planned as a post-show dark match
* Charles Robinson is scheduled to referee the main event
* LA Knight will be on commentary for the Styles/Drew match
* The main event is scheduled for two segments
* It is expected that Seth Rollins will defend at WrestleMania against the winner of the Elimination Chamber
