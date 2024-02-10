One of 12 men will ultimately fight their way to a spot in a main event at WrestleMania XL.

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Charlotte, N.C., Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce appeared in the opening segment of the show.

After Triple H confirmed Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Universal title at WrestleMania XL, Aldis and Pearce confirmed how the opponent for Seth “Freakin'” Rollins’ WWE World Heavyweight Championship on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” will be determined.

A series of qualifying matches will take place featuring 12 Superstars vying for 6 spots in this year’s Men’s Elimination Chamber. Those 12 men will be Randy Orton, Bronson Reed, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, AJ Styles, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, Ivar, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Dominik Mysterio and LA Knight. The qualifiers begin with two matches tonight on SmackDown. The first of which, starts now.

Orton vs. Zayn and McIntyre vs. Styles will take place as the first two qualifiers on tonight’s SmackDown.

We will keep you posted.