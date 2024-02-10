Next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is going to be a big one.

On this week’s show, Paul “Triple H” Levesque kicked off the show reacting to everything that transpired between The Rock, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event in Las Vegas, NV. on Thursday night.

Additionally, “The Game” took some shots at The Bloodline duo, noting that “it doesn’t matter” what they think about his decision to confirm Reigns vs. Rhodes II for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Later in the show, “The Wise Man” of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman, confronted the WWE Chief Content Officer and informed him that he would be back next week.

And that he will be back with Roman Reigns.

And The Rock.

