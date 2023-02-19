Since Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer last summer he has brought back a handful of top stars including Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Mia Yim, Emma, Tegan Nox, Hit Row, and a handful of other. At some point, a report has surfaced stating that The Game was unhappy with some of these returns as he felt they were lackluster. Well, that turned out to be false.

According to Fightful Select, a majority of the stars Triple H brought back were to help WWE with an issue in depth, and that there is no indication he is unhappy with how they have gone. One source told the publication that Triple H would likely never say such a thing, and if he did, is severely downplaying it. The same source reiterated that the talent that was brought back were told that their return was to help the company with their depth issue, one that Triple H apparently brought up once he took control.

A different source pointed to the performances of Johnny Gargano and Bronson Reed following last night’s Elimination Chamber. It was said that these talents can really “show their value when given the opportunity.”

