New Report On Randy Orton Feuding With Drew McIntyre For SummerSlam

According to WrestleTalk, WWE superstar Randy Orton is likely headed to a feud with WWE champion Drew McIntyre for this year’s SummerSlam. Reports are that with the shortage of heels on the red-brand, and Orton’s original planned opponent Edge out with an injury, the Viper would be the most likely candidate to challenge the Scottish Psychopath for the world title.

Reports of Orton feuding with former NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa were also discussed as a possibility after the two traded shots on Twitter. WrestleTalk claims that this could still be on the table for the future, along with a potential bout against Adam Cole. Orton has been pushing for both matchups behind the scenes.

