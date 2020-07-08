New Report On Randy Orton Feuding With Drew McIntyre For SummerSlam

According to WrestleTalk, WWE superstar Randy Orton is likely headed to a feud with WWE champion Drew McIntyre for this year’s SummerSlam. Reports are that with the shortage of heels on the red-brand, and Orton’s original planned opponent Edge out with an injury, the Viper would be the most likely candidate to challenge the Scottish Psychopath for the world title.
Reports of Orton feuding with former NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa were also discussed as a possibility after the two traded shots on Twitter. WrestleTalk claims that this could still be on the table for the future, along with a potential bout against Adam Cole. Orton has been pushing for both matchups behind the scenes.
Stay tuned.
- Chris Jericho Reacts to WWE’s “Eye For An Eye” Match Announcement
- Roman Reigns: “I Might Be The Most Important Royal Rumble Competitor Of All Time”
- Booker T Responds To Sasha Banks Saying She and Bayley Are Better Than Harlem Heat
- Multiple Debuts Confirmed for Impact Slammiversary, TNA World Heavyweight Title Match Set, More
- #FTR Talk Their Biggest Frustrations In WWE, Says Vince McMahon Didn’t Allow Them To Use The Spike Piledriver
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Scraps RAW Title Change Due to Crowd Issue
- Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre React to Slater’s RAW Return, Slater on His Future
- Arn Anderson On Why John Cena Didn’t Want The WWE To Sign A.J. Styles
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury