According to the Wrestling Observer, play-by-play man Excalibur will be making his return to AEW on this week’s programming after an absence that stretches back to the July 29th episode of Dynamite. Reports are that Excalibur was originally set to come back on August 12th, as well as last week, but the promotion pushed back the return until this week.

While never publicly stated by AEW or Excalibur, the Observer noted that he had most likely been off television due to a video resurfacing of him using a racial slur from a PWG angle back in 2015, an incident that Excalibur had apologized for numerous times in the past.

Stay tuned.