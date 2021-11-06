A story that has been ongoing since this past week’s AEW Dynamite has been lucha star Samuray Del Sol (fka as Kalisto in WWE) spelling Brodie Lee’s real name (Jon Huber) wrong on social media.

If you missed it Del Sol wrote, “Prayed and talked to John (Brodie lee) before my match. Thank you for showing me your home @AEW and giving me the strength and energy I need it today. forever your in my heart Hermano,” which he tweeted shortly after his in-ring debut for the promotion. Responding to that tweet was top superstar Chris Jericho and Lee’s wife Amanda Huber, who both called Del Sol out for misspelling the name.

According to Bryan Alvarez from the Wrestling Observer Jericho chimed in because Huber was heated at Del Sol, mainly because he was not a friend of Lee and decided to name drop him even though she hadn’t heard a word from him in years. Reports are that other people backstage in AEW were slightly bothered by the tweet as well.

Del Sol has since apologized online.