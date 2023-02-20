The Miz vs. Seth Rollins has been announced for tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE RAW.

WWE noted in their official RAW preview, “With the Road to WrestleMania well underway, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and The Miz will square off, with both Superstars’ paths uncertain. The Miz in recent weeks has been prying into Rollins’ opinions about Social Media Megastar Logan Paul. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Paul interfered in the Elimination Chamber Match, costing The Visionary a chance at the United States Championship. With Rollins as irate as he is regarding Paul, what kind of Rollins will we see tonight as he faces The Miz?”

On a related note, it looks like Chelsea Green will be back on RAW tonight. She has been featured on both RAW and SmackDown since returning at the Royal Rumble.

Green tweeted today, “En route to #WWERaw where I am certain the @WWE management team has found a suitable spot for me on tonight’s show [heart emoji] xox c u soon”

Below is the updated announced line-up for tonight’s RAW from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, along with Green’s full tweet:

* Fallout from Elimination Chamber as the Road to WrestleMania 39 heats up

* Mustafa Ali vs. Dolph Ziggler

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against WWE Hall of Famer Edge

* The Miz vs. Seth Rollins

En route to #WWERaw where I am certain the @WWE management team has found a suitable spot for me on tonight’s show ♥️ xox c u soon pic.twitter.com/V5mKa6PoK7 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) February 20, 2023

