The first entrants for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match have been announced.
Tonight’s post-Day 1 edition of WWE RAW saw Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio announce their spots for the 30-Man Royal Rumble.
Austin Theory is also confirmed for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. His spot was announced by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.
The 2022 Royal Rumble will take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. Below is the updated announced card, along with related shots from RAW:
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, 24 Superstars TBA
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
30 Superstars TBA
WWE Title Match
TBD vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse
Courtesy of @VinceMcMahon … @austintheory1 is in this year's #RoyalRumble Match! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Gz6SXt1Fim
— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2022
Who is one of the participants in the 2022 #RoyalRumble Match?@austintheory1! That's who!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ZNjnrVDdz5
— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2022
👀@austintheory1 pays Mr. McMahon another visit on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/t5wrxEh0uA
— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2022
The #StreetProfits have declared for the 2022 #RoyalRumble Match!@MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins pic.twitter.com/X2hJVJclCV
— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2022
BREAKING: @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35 have declared for the 2022 #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/9P5IlN0PeK
— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2022
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.