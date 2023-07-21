The WWE Women’s Title match is now official for SummerSlam.
As expected, it was just announced that WWE Women’s Champion Asuka will defend in a Triple Threat against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair at the biggest show of the summer.
The 2023 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Below is the current announced card along with possible matches:
WWE World Heavyweight Title Match
Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins (c)
Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair vs. Asuka (c)
Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes
PLANNED OR RUMORED MATCHES BUT NOT OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED:
Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match
Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)
WWE Women’s World Title Match
Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley (c)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Invitational Winner (Santos Escobar or winner of LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Sheamus vs. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio) vs. Austin Theory (c)
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match
Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (c)
Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler
Logan Paul vs. Ricochet
Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus
