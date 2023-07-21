Big E has been spotted backstage ahead of tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Orlando, Florida.

According to PW Insider, Big E was seen entering the venue where SmackDown takes place, but is unknown if he will be appearing on tonight’s broadcast. The former world champion has been sidelined for over a year due a broken neck he suffered at the hands of Ridge Holland. While he has still be making public appearances like his latest stint as the guest host on Hot Wheels Ultimate Challenge.

