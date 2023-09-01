WWE recently filed to trademark the term “Riley Osborne” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The term will be the ring-name for Josh Terry, who is set to make his NXT Level Up debut later this evening.
The filing was made by WWE on August 28th. A full detailed description of what that entails can be found below.
Mark For: RILEY OSBORNE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.