The early numbers are in for AEW All In.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter the now historic show from Wembley Stadium scored between 168,000 and 184,000 pay-per-view buys. For context, AEW’s highest selling PPV event was All Out 2021, which had 215,000 buys. That show featured CM Punk’s first matchup in seven years, the debuts of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole, and Kenny Omega defending the AEW World Championship against Christian Cage in the main event.

The second highest selling AEW pay-per-view was Revolution 2022, which came in at 175,000 buys. That show featured Adam Page defending the world title against Adam Cole in the main event, as well as CM Punk battling MJF in a dog-collar match. Depending on what the final numbers are All In will become either the third-highest or second-highest selling PPV in AEW history.

AEW All In did break a worldwide paid attendance record with 81,035 paid fans.