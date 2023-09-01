Jon Moxley makes a surprise appearance.

The Blackpool Combat Club member made a cameo at last night’s AAW ‘Art Of War’ event, a show that was headlined by Robert Anthony battling Mance Warner in a deathmatch. As Warner was going for his signature running knee the light went out and the former three-time AEW World Champion stood across from him when the lights came back up. He would then attack Warner by hitting him with the Death Rider.

JON MOXLEY JUST SHOWED UP IN AAW!#AAWISWAR pic.twitter.com/qBEQEZX2Wj — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) September 1, 2023

Moxley will be in action at this Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view from the United Center, where he challenges Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship. The latest card for the event can be found here.