On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about a wide range of topics.

During it, he praised AEW’s Anthony Ogogo and shared how highly he thinks of him.

“So I had some text exchanges with him. Obviously he’s a silver medalist in boxing, I think 2012. I was picking his brain before I went to the media tour several weeks before I went to the media tour. I’d never met him face to face until Sunday. And it was when I told you about a very brief encounter. but that dude, he’s got charisma, man. He has got and I don’t know much of his in-ring past, you know, And I know it’s very limited, but. I feel that I’m a pretty good judge of charisma. I think mechanics is important, but it’s not the end all. Be all. But Anthony’s got some. He’s got a lot of charisma, a lot of upside.”

