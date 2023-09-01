Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the state of the Main Event Mafia in TNA Wrestling in 2009 and more. Here are the highlights:

On whether The Main Event Mafia was overused on television:

“Why wouldn’t we? I mean, if you think about it, there were five of us, sometimes six, and we had a program with each one of the wrestlers. So the six storylines that were going on in TV were six of the Main Event Mafia characters. So we had to open up every time we had. We didn’t have a choice. We were at the show. With the Main Event Mafia. Here we come all over all the programs.”

On Taz joining The Main Event Mafia:

“He was a huge star. I mean, he was the biggest star in ECW and he went to WWE. He made a great debut had a good one because it was against you. It was against me. Right. But I mean, he did choke me out. And even though it was an illegal choke. But I’m not complaining about that. I love it. But no, he was a big star. And you know what? He was able to parlay that career into an announcing career. And he became a big announcer, a star announcer for WWE. So now you have him down at TNA. He’s a big star. So having him in the Main Event Mafia, whether he was going to wrestle or not or be a talking piece or whatever he is, yeah, he was valuable to the company. He was valuable to the mafia. Incredible job of it. And what? I couldn’t do that. I know myself and I know my limitations. But Taz, he could talk all day long. All night long. This guy is like a chatterbox. He could talk about anything and everything. I mean, the kid is just intelligent, you know. The words fly out of his mouth. Don’t even know what they mean.”

