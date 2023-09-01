Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the late Bray Wyatt, who passed away last week from a heart attack as he had been dealing with heart issues before his death. He died in his sleep and was found by his fiance, JoJo Offerman. He was not wearing an external defibrillator at the time of his passing.

“Put himself in position to go out. I don’t know how many times I’ve said that the company has to be able to trust you. Be able to put you in those situations to where you got the ball and it’s dependent on you to go out there and score. So, yeah, man, they definitely trusted him. I hate it because I don’t think we got to see his best work.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.