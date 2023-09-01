AEW will hold Collision from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, this Saturday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 919 tickets and there are 1,537 left. The show is set up for 5,005 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:

Ricky Starks to challenge Ricky Steamboat to a strap match at All Out

Dax Harwood vs. Jay White

World Trios Championship: Max Caster, Anthony Bowens & Billy Gunn defend against Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

Saraya, Toni Storm & Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander