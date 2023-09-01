On August 28, WWE applied with the US Patent and Trademark Office to have a new NXT Superstar’s ring name registered.

The term is for Riley Osborne. The mark is registered for services in the field of entertainment, such as wrestling exhibitions and concerts by professional wrestlers and entertainers. This description is fully described as follows:

“Mark For: RILEY OSBORNE™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

On tonight’s WWE NXT Level Up episode, Osborne will take on Javier Bernal.

After making a name for himself in promotions such as Target Wrestling, Discovery Wrestling, and Insane Championship Wrestling, Osbourne, former Josh Morrell and “TurboJosh Terry” in the UK independent scene, began appearing on WWE television in 2018 for the 205 Live and NXT UK brands.