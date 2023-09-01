GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Say You Will event tonight in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The show is set to air at 9 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the card:
Gringo Loco vs. Tony Deppen
Swoggle vs. John Wayne Murdoch
Lash LeRoux vs. Joey Janela
Mike Bailey vs. Mance Warner
Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy)
Masha Slamovich & Rina Yamashita vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)
Nick Gage vs. El Hijo del Vikingo
GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (c) vs. Francesco Akira