GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Say You Will event tonight in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The show is set to air at 9 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the card:

Gringo Loco vs. Tony Deppen

Swoggle vs. John Wayne Murdoch

Lash LeRoux vs. Joey Janela

Mike Bailey vs. Mance Warner

Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy)

Masha Slamovich & Rina Yamashita vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)

Nick Gage vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (c) vs. Francesco Akira