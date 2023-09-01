Impact Wrestling has confirmed that Kushida will finally get his shot at the X-Division Title later this month.

As we’ve noted, Kushida won a six-man Ultimate X match at Impact Slammiversary on July 15 to become the new #1 contender to X-Division Champion Lio Rush, who defeated Chris Sabin that same night to kick off his first reign with the title.

In an update, this week’s post-Emergence edition of Impact featured a backstage segment where Rush was talking about a potential rematch against Sabin. Kushida then interrupted and declared that he wanted Rush at Victory Road, so he was cashing his X for the title match.

Impact has now confirmed Kushida vs. Rush with the X-Division Title on the line.

This will be the third career singles match between Kushida and Rush. Kushida won their first contest at the Impact x NJPW Multiverse United I event on March 30 of this year, but Rush then defeated Kushida on May 19 of this year during Day 7 of NJPW’s Best of The Super Juniors 30 tournament.

Kushida will be looking to capture his first Impact title at Victory Road in what will be his first shot at the X-Division Title. Rush will face Kevin Knight in a non-title match on next week’s go-home Impact, so Victory Road will mark his first title defense since winning the title at Slammiversary.

The 2023 Impact Victory Road pay-per-view will take place on Friday, September 8 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York. Below is the updated card:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Alisha Edwards vs. Trinity (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Kushida vs. Lio Rush (c)

Career vs. Title Match

Tommy Dreamer vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Kenny King

Dreamer must retire if he fails to win the title.

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

